Seager has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo an appendectomy Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young did not rule Seager out for the remainder of the season, but it's possible the shortstop does not return. Josh Smith will be the primary option at shortstop for the Rangers for as long as Seager is shelved, with Ezequiel Duran, Cody Freeman and Dylan Moore being mixed in some versus lefties. If Seager's season is indeed over, he will finish with a .271/.373/.487 batting line and 20 home runs over 102 games.