Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Seager (abdomen) will miss the rest of the season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Seager recently resumed light baseball activities after undergoing an appendectomy in late August, but the team won't bother rushing him back now that they sit five games back of a wild-card spot with only six left to play. Despite missing time this year with hamstring injuries in addition to his recent procedure, the 31-year-old slashed .271/.373/.487 while collecting 21 home runs, 50 RBI, 61 runs and three stolen bases across 102 games.