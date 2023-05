Dunning (4-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against Detroit. He struck out six.

It's the first time in five starts that Dunning has allowed more than two runs. Still, the 28-year-old Dunning has been excellent since filling in for Jacob deGrom (elbow) in Texas' rotation, pitching to a 2.06 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB through 32.2 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Cardinals at home in his next outing.