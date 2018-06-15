McGuire was claimed off waivers by Texas and will report to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

McGuire was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday after posting a 6.48 ERA across 8.1 innings of relief with the club through four appearances this season. He will likely stay at the minor-league level for the foreseeable future while working out of the rotation.