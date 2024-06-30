Hill went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Hill briefly put the Rangers ahead 2-1 when he took Cade Povich deep in the fifth inning. Hill has hit safely in each of his three games since he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, though he's also struck out four times over 10 plate appearances in that span. He's hitting .263 (5-for-19) with two stolen bases in the majors this year, and he's likely to function as a fourth outfielder as long as he's up with the Rangers.