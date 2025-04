Hill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

Hill took Huascar Brazoban deep for a 398-foot, two-run home run to center field in the sixth inning to reduce the Marlins' deficit to one run. It was Hill's first home run of the year and he's slashed .269/.345/.462 with two walks, two stolen bases, one home run and three RBI to start the season.