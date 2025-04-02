Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Hill remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets due to back tightness, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Hill started the first five games of the season but has now sat out two straight with an achy back. He will be available to pinch hit Wednesday and would seem to have a good chance to return to the lineup Friday following the Marlins' off day Thursday. Javier Sanoja is in center field for Miami for Wednesday's series finale.