Hill is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Hill recently dealt with back tightness, but he returned to the lineup in Saturday's 4-0 win and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. The Marlins haven't indicated that Hill is dealing with a recurrence of the back issue, so his absence from the lineup Monday looks to be a managerial decision. Dane Myers will replace Hill in center field and will bat seventh.