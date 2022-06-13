The Rangers placed White on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured right wrist. He'll undergo surgery Tuesday and will be shut down from baseball activities for approximately six weeks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Even if White is cleared to resume activities at the end of the six-week window, he'll likely need at least an additional two weeks to regain conditioning and complete a minor-league rehab assignment, so he may not be ready to come off the injured list until around mid-August or possibly even in September. The lengthy recovery timeline means that White is droppable in the majority of leagues, despite having produced well for fantasy managers this season from a counting-stats standpoint. Though he's hit just .200 over 117 plate appearances, White has compiled 12 stolen bases and three home runs.