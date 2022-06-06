White is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

After he was on the bench for Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners while right-hander George Kirby was on the mound for Seattle, White will take a seat against another righty (Cal Quantrill) in the series opener with the Guardians. The 27-year-old looks as though he'll be moving into more of a part-time role after slashing an underwhelming .195/.271/.273 in 30 games dating back to May 1. Steele Walker will pick up another start in left field in place of White, and the two players could end up settling into a platoon at the position.