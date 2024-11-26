Carter (back) has been swinging a bat and is expected to be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter was limited to just 45 games this season due to a nagging back problem and underwent an ablation procedure in October to remove tissue from his back. The expectation is that he'll be without restrictions once spring training rolls around. The 22-year-old posted just a .633 OPS over 162 plate appearances in 2024 but should enter 2025 with a regular role for the Rangers.