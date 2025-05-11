Carter started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.
The Rangers turned Comerica Park into a launching pad, homering four times in the first three innings off starter Jack Flaherty and five times overall. Carter poked his first homer of the season in the second inning. Since being called up, he's started in center field whenever the Rangers faced a right-hander.
More News
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Sitting out versus Skubal•
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Collects two hits in season debut•
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Promotion made official•
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Poised for return to majors•
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Could be candidate for promotion•
-
Rangers' Evan Carter: Overcomes hand injury•