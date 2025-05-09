Carter is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Detroit.
It's not yet clear whether Carter will be in a strict platoon in center field, but he's sitting out Friday versus lefty Tarik Skubal after starting each of the previous three contests against righties. Sam Haggerty is in center field and batting leadoff for the Rangers in the series opener.
