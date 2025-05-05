The Rangers will recall Carter from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Tuesday's game in Boston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter failed to earn an Opening Day roster spot and got off to a sluggish start with Round Rock, but he had begun to heat up in his last 12 games, slashing .271/.327/.500 with two home runs and three stolen bases. With Leody Taveras on outright waivers and Josh Smith a better fit as a super utility player, Carter should get an opportunity to be the Rangers' primary center fielder, at least against right-handed pitching. Texas is tentatively scheduled to face all righties this week.