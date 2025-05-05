The Rangers could look to promote Carter from Triple-A Round Rock after placing Leody Taveras on outright waivers Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Taveras could stick around in the Texas organization if no other team is willing to put in a claim for him and if he doesn't elect free agency after the waiver process concludes, but he would be taken off the Rangers' 40-man roster and would have to report to the minors. In any case, Taveras' expected removal from the roster would create a need for an extra outfielder, and Carter would seem to be a logical option to replace him. After failing to win a spot on the Opening Day roster following a rough spring training, Carter got off to a slow start at Round Rock but has picked up the pace at the plate since about mid-April, slashing .271/.327/.500 with two home runs and three stolen bases over his last 12 games. Carter could provide a shot in the arm to a Rangers offense that currently ranks 27th in the majors with a team .282 wOBA for the season.