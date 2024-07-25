Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Carter (back) is "about a week behind" Josh Jung (wrist) in their respective timelines to return from the injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung has already been cleared to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Frisco, so given Bochy's comments, Carter could be ready for a minor-league assignment of his own by next weekend. The outfielder has been on the shelf since May 28 with a lower-back stress reaction and made limited progress over the first month of his absence before turning the corner in his recovery over the past couple of weeks. Carter took live batting practice earlier this week and should gradually incorporate more baseball activities into his workout regimen before the Rangers map out a rehab assignment for him.