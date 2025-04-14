Carter (hand) has appeared in three of Triple-A Round Rock's last five games, going 2-for-7 with a solo home run, two walks, two stolen bases and an additional run.

Carter was lifted late Tuesday in Round Rock's 16-3 loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, but he was back in the lineup a day later, suggesting that his removal was merely out of an abundance of caution. The 22-year-old is hitting just .138 over 29 at-bats with Round Rock on the season, and he may need an extended stretch of strong production at the dish with the Triple-A club before he receives another look with the Rangers.