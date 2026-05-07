Duran started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Duran had a run-producing double in the third inning and scored later in the same inning. He's started both games since Josh Smith (glute) landed on the 10-day injured list and figures to be the primary fill-in there. Duran could overtake Smith as the primary starter, given how productive he's been when given a chance to play, regardless of the position. He's slashing .303/.372/.461 with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, four steals and 12 runs over 28 games, while playing second base, left field, third base, right field and shortstop.