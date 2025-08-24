Duran went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and an additional RBI during the Rangers' 10-0 win over the Guardians on Saturday.

Duran played a big factor in Saturday's blowout win, bringing home two on a double in the fourth inning before capping the Rangers' scoring with an RBI groundout in the sixth. Duran has logged at least one hit in each of his last four games, and since Aug. 1 he has gone 16-for-41 (.390) with two steals, four doubles and six RBI.