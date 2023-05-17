Duran started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

Duran's run at shortstop was expected to end Tuesday, but he received a stay when Corey Seager (hamstring) developed a stomach bug and was not activated. Whenever Seager is ready -- the hamstring no longer appears to be an issue -- manager Bruce Bochy will need to find a spot for Duran, who is hitting .301 (22-for-73) with five home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored over the last 18 games.