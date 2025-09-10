Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After a stretch of five consecutive starts at four different positions, Duran will take a seat for the second day in a row, with both of his absences coming while the Brewers have sent right-handers to the mound. Duran looks like he'll mainly be limited to a short-side platoon role in the Texas infield while the Rangers turn to Josh Smith and Cody Freeman as their preferred double-play tandem against right-handed pitching.