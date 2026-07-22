Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Shifts to third base

Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Duran, who's been filling in for injured shortstop Corey Seager (back), shifted to third base mid-game when Josh Jung (calf) was removed in the fourth inning. It sounds like Jung's injury is not serious -- he told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he should be good to go Wednesday -- so Duran should move back to shortstop soon. Regardless of which position the versatile Duran plays, he should remain a regular in the middle of the batting order. He's posted a slash line of .268/.323/.433 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, seven steals and 43 runs over 92 games.