Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Arizona.
Duran started each of the previous three games and seven of the last nine tilts, but he'll begin Monday's series opener on the bench. Cody Freeman is at second base and batting eighth for the Rangers.
