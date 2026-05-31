Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Walks off Royals

Duran went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over Kansas City.

Duran recorded the first walk-off plate appearance of his career, capping a ninth-inning, three-run rally with a flare single to right field. The versatile Duran has made himself indispensable as a fill-in at several positions for injured regulars, but he's liable to remain a lineup staple when those injured players return. Across 50 games this season, Duran is slashing .289/.343/.453 with four home runs, 29 RBI, five steals and 24 runs.