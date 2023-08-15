Martinez started in left field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 12-0 win over the Angels.

Martinez, who started all four games since having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock, has multiple hits in three straight. He was brought up to the majors when primary left fielder Travis Jankowski was placed on paternity leave, but the Rangers optioned Jonathan Ornelas to the minors instead of Martinez when Jankowski was reinstated Monday. "J.P., he played every game (against the Giants)," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "He came up here, he did a nice job. He gives us some nice options coming off the bench if he's not playing. He's a good defender, plays all three outfield positions, [and] you saw the at bats, you saw the speed." It sounds like Martinez and Jankowski, who also plays all three outfield positions, will work in tandem in left field while giving rest to others when needed.