Martinez cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta pushed Martinez off its 40-man roster Monday in order to clear a spot for Eddie Rosario, and he'll officially remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old has slashed .241/.332/.357 with 15 RBI across 257 plate appearances with the Stripers.

