Leiter didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Leiter's seven hits allowed were his most in 12 starts, and his four Ks were his second fewest during that stretch. Tuesday's outing snapped a streak of three consecutive quality starts. The 25-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and a 130:64 K:BB across 132.1 innings this season. He's on track to face the Astros next time out.