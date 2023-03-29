Leiter will begin the 2023 season with Double-A Frisco, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Leiter was the second pick of the 2021 draft and was assigned to Double-A in his first professional campaign, and the right-hander struggled with the aggressive assignment to the tune of a 5.54 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 92.2 innings with Frisco. The right-hander certainly has the stuff to someday be a strong fantasy option, but there's obvious risk because of the lackluster command he showed of his arsenal in 2022.