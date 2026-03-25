Leiter allowed two hits and struck out six over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition start against the Royals.

Leiter dazzled in his fifth and final spring start. Most impressive was his work putting away batters and strike-throwing ability. The right-hander didn't walk a batter over his final 12.2 spring innings and enters the regular season after posting a 3.38 ERA and an 18:3 K:BB rate in exhibition contests. Leiter lines up to make his first regular-season start next Monday on the road against the Orioles.