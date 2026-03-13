Leiter allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six over five innings in Thursday's spring start against the Athletics.

Leiter faced an overly aggressive Athletics team that often swung at the first pitch, and the righty needed just 57 pitches to get 15 outs while issuing zero walks. Leiter headed to the bullpen for extra work after being removed to reach his 70-pitch goal for the day. He also gave up two more home runs, upping his Cactus League total to five allowed in 12 innings, but that can be expected in hitter-friendly Cactus League ballparks. Last season, he allowed 18 over 151 big-league innings (1.1 HR/9).