The Rangers placed Leiter on the development list at Double-A Frisco on Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The organization says Leiter is fine, physically, but it wants the right-hander to work on his mechanics after a pair of ugly starts with Frisco following his return from a prior stint on the development list June 30. There is no timetable in mind for his return this time around. Overall, Leiter has a 5.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with Frisco this season -- a disconcerting lack of progress for the 2021 second overall pick.