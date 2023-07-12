Leiter has given up 13 earned runs while walking five and striking out five in five innings across two starts since getting activated from the development list at Double-A Frisco on June 30.

Whatever Leiter was working on for 12 days in between starts, it didn't translate into immediate success in his return to the RoughRiders' rotation. Leiter's 2023 stats (5.51 ERA, 1.52 WHIP) are looking awfully similar to his 2022 numbers (5.54 ERA, 1.55 WHIP), and his name value and pedigree probably won't be able to prop up trade value anymore in dynasty leagues.