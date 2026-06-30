Rangers' Jacob Latz: Completes six-out save

Latz picked up the save in Monday's 6-3 victory over Cleveland. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over two innings.

Latz was called upon in the eighth inning for a six-out save and delivered without issue, retiring all six batters he faced to secure his 17th save of the season. The southpaw has been excellent all year, posting a 1.76 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 41 innings (32 appearances). Latz has fired 11 scoreless outings over his past 12 appearances and hasn't blown a save since May 13.