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Rangers' Jacob Latz: Nails down 18th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Latz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Guardians.

The southpaw continues to dominate as the Rangers' closer. Latz was scored upon in only one of 12 June appearances, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 16 innings on the month while converting all 11 of his save chances. Despite not picking up his first save until late April, Latz sits third in the AL in the category, behind Cleveland's Cade Smith (26) and Tampa Bay's Bryan Baker (21).

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