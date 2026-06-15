Rangers' Jacob Latz: Secures 11th save

Latz picked up the save Sunday against Boston. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Working with a two-run cushion, Latz entered with two outs in the eighth inning and made quick work of the Red Sox, retiring all four batters he faced to secure his 11th save of the season. Through five outings in June, the southpaw has yet to allow a run and has converted four saves across 7.1 innings. It has been a standout season for the 30-year-old, who has settled into the closer role and owns a 1.62 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 33.1 innings (26 appearances).