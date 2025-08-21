Rangers' Jacob Webb: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers activated Webb (back) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Webb has been sidelined all month with back spasms but is ready to roll after making three rehab appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. The 32-year-old has offered decent work in middle relief for the Rangers this season and will return to that role.
