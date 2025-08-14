Rangers' Jacob Webb: Beginning rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Webb (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Webb landed on the IL at the end of July due to back spasms but is now entering the home stretch of his recovery. The 31-year-old shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being cleared to return to his middle-relief role in Texas, where he owns a 3.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 48 innings.
