Webb (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while retiring only one batter to take the loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Webb has now made four appearances so far this season, and he's been scored on in half of them. The righty is sitting with an ugly 7.36 ERA, and he's nothing more than a low-leverage option for the Cubs at the moment, which limits his fantasy ceiling. Webb did pitch better for the Rangers last year, however, posting a 3.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 66 innings of relief, which suggests that better performances could be ahead after a middling start to 2026.