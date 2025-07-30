The Rangers placed Webb (back) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday.

Webb may have started feeling symptoms during his last outing Monday against the Angels, when he allowed one run on two hits while striking out four across 1.2 innings. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury and an estimated schedule for a return, but his absence will require the Rangers to lean more on Cole Winn and Caleb Boushley for relief work. The Rangers recalled Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.