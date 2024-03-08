Walsh could be the leading candidate to fill in for the injured Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) at first base for the Rangers, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

In camp as a non-roster invitee, Walsh is sporting a 1.147 OPS with one home run and a 4:3 K:BB over his first seven Cactus League games, thrusting himself into the conversation to replace Lowe. Justin Foscue looks like the other likely replacement, although he's also in the mix at designated hitter. Manager Bruce Bochy listed Blaine Crim, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel as possibilities at first base as well. Walsh had a breakout 2021 season with the Angels but has flopped since then due to injuries and other health issues, posting a .613 OPS and 32.1 percent strikeout rate across 572 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 30-year-old is starting at first base and batting third for Texas in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Royals.