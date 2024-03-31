Walsh started at first base and went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Cubs.
Walsh's two-run blast in the second inning immediately wiped out Chicago's 2-0 lead, as the Rangers thumped their way to an easy win. The left-handed hitting Walsh got the start against a right-hander after Ezequiel Duran played first base in Thursday's opener against a lefty. Those two are handling the position until Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is ready to play.
More News
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Added to big-league roster•
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Favored for Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Set up for strong-side platoon role•
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Extends spring hit streak•
-
Rangers' Jared Walsh: Frontrunner to fill in for Lowe•