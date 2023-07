Barlow was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in early July and has now lost his place on the Rangers' 40-man roster. Barlow tallied 13 saves for Texas last season but had a 4.66 ERA this year before being demoted, and he wasn't particularly impressive at Triple-A with a 4.21 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 20 outings.