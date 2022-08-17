The Rangers reinstated Barlow (finger) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Barlow is back on the active roster for the first time since July 13 after he required more time than expected to recover from a blister on his right index finger. During his most recent rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Round Rock, Barlow answered any questions about whether the blister was still affecting his control and command, as he struck out two batters while allowing one baserunner over a two-inning outing. He'll likely slot into a setup role as he rejoins the Rangers, with Jonathan Hernandez having at least temporarily seized hold of primary closing duties for the club.