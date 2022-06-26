Smith will start at third base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Smith's path to everyday playing time at the hot corner looks clear after fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, and the 24-year-old could get a chance to hit out of the prominent spot in the lineup moving forward. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Chris Woodward said Smith "has a lot of qualities of a leadoff guy," perhaps hinting that Smith could continue to slot atop the lineup for additional contests beyond Sunday. Smith, who has produced an .881 OPS to go with two stolen bases through his first 28 MLB plate appearances, at least looks like an interesting speculative pickup in 12-team or deeper mixed leagues where he might be available.