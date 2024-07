Smith (glute) will start at third base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Smith had been out of the lineup for the past two days with glute tightness, but he'll be ready to give it a go for the series finale. The 26-year-old will carry a four-game hitting streak into Sunday's contest and is slashing .291/.391/.509 overall wit three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs in his last 15 games.