Smith left in the first inning of Saturday's game against Boston due to a left quadriceps contusion, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith suffered the injury when he collided into the fence in foul territory while attempting to field a fly ball. He managed to initially stay in but was replaced by Ezequiel Duran in the bottom of the first inning. Smith will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he'll likely be held out of Sunday's series finale. With Josh Jung working through neck spasms, Duran could get starts at third base if Smith is also sidelined for an extended period of time.