Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers. He was also caught stealing.

Smith had a run-scoring single in the third inning that snapped an RBI drought that grew to 10 games. The Rangers' primary second baseman did little through early in the season, going 3-for-32 (.094) with one RBI and zero runs scored over 10 games played. He's battled back since, going 5-for-14 with an RBI and two runs scored in four subsequent contests to raise his season average to .174. It appears that luck may have impacted his early-season troubles; Smith has a .211 BABIP, an expected batting average of .240 and a career-high 41.2 hard-hit percentage.