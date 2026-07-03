Rangers' Josh Smith: Homers off bench Thursday

Smith went 2-for-2 with a home run and an additional RBI in a 10-4 win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Smith began the game on the bench but entered as a pinch hitter for Justin Foscue in the sixth inning. The utility man made an immediate impact with a solo homer to right field, then drove in another run on an infield single in the seventh. Smith has struggled for most of the campaign and spent time in the minors late in June, but he was called back up Wednesday and has gone 3-for-4 in two contests since his return.