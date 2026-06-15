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Rangers' Josh Smith: Returning from injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers activated Smith (glute/wrist/illness) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith first landed on the IL in early May with a strained glute, and he subsequently also dealt with wrist inflammation and a bout of viral meningitis. He played eight rehab games between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, posting a .925 OPS with two homers and two steals. Smith hit just .217/.324/.239 before going on the IL, but he should play plenty, either as a regular at second base or in a utility role.

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