Rangers' Josh Smith: Returning from injured list

The Rangers activated Smith (glute/wrist/illness) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith first landed on the IL in early May with a strained glute, and he subsequently also dealt with wrist inflammation and a bout of viral meningitis. He played eight rehab games between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, posting a .925 OPS with two homers and two steals. Smith hit just .217/.324/.239 before going on the IL, but he should play plenty, either as a regular at second base or in a utility role.