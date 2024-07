Yates struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over Tampa Bay.

Yates tossed 11 of 16 pitches for strikes as he cruised through the Rays' 9-1-2 hitters for the save. He's converted each of his 12 save chances this season, though Friday's was his first since June 19. The veteran righty owns a stifling 0.89 ERA with a 43:14 K:BB through 30.1 innings.